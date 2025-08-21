MTN outlines sharper strategy to take it to 2030
Telecom giant sees plenty of opportunity arising from the growing use of data by customers
21 August 2025 - 05:00
MTN has sharpened its focus to fintech, infrastructure and connectivity over the next five years, refining its “Ambition 2025” strategy, which was premised on reducing debt, exiting operations in the Middle East and growing new businesses such as financial services.
Like other operators in Africa, the group is working to increase its average revenue per user, a key metric in assessing the performance of mobile carriers. For MTN that is at about $2 (R35) at present...
