Blue Label shares jump on expected surge in earnings
Blue Label said in May it was considering spinning off Cell C as part of the group’s restructuring
21 August 2025 - 09:11
UPDATED 21 August 2025 - 09:42
Shares in Blue Label Telecoms jumped more than 7% in early trade on the JSE on Thursday, after it said it expected to report sharply higher annual earnings, as engagements on its proposed restructuring continue.
At 9.30am on the JSE, the Blue Label’s shares rose 7.25% to R17.75, after briefly touching R18. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.