WATCH: MTN’s legal woes overshadow positive interim results

Business Day TV spoke with Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day

20 August 2025 - 17:05
MTN's head office in Johannesburg. Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK
MTN has returned to profit, but looming legal challenges have clouded its interim performance. The US department of justice is set to investigate the group’s dealings in Afghanistan and Iran, while two other major cases are also on hand. Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza unpacked the details.

