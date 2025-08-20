PODCAST | Ralph Mupita on MTN’s Africa growth prospects

Ralph Mupita, MTN Group president and CEO. Picture: SUPPLIED.
MTN’s performance in the first six months of 2025 is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ralph Mupita, group CEO of MTN.
This week, Africa’s largest mobile carrier reported a strong first half as an improvement in macro conditions underpinned commercial momentum, and it raised its overall medium-term guidance.
Mupita said macroeconomic conditions, characterised by greater stability in inflation and foreign exchange rates in key markets, boosted the group’s performance.
He also outlined MTN’s strategy for the five years to 2030, which will focus to fintech, infrastructure and connectivity.
The group is at the tail end of its Ambition 2025 plan, premised on reducing debt, exiting troublesome markets and growing its financial services unit.
Mupita also takes time to outline the three sets of legal cases MTN is facing.
Through the discussion, the telecoms executive outlines MTN’s first-half financial performance; macroeconomic conditions in its main operating countries; its five-year plan; and updates on its legal challenges.
The group reported a 60.6% increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) before one-off items to R46.65bn on a reported basis in the six months to end-June. In constant currency, this was up 22.4%.
