PODCAST | Ralph Mupita on MTN’s Africa growth prospects

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ralph Mupita, group CEO of MTN

20 August 2025 - 15:18
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Ralph Mupita, MTN Group president and CEO. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Ralph Mupita, MTN Group president and CEO. Picture: SUPPLIED.

MTN’s performance in the first six months of 2025 is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ralph Mupita, group CEO of MTN.

This week, Africa’s largest mobile carrier reported a strong first half as an improvement in macro conditions underpinned commercial momentum, and it raised its overall medium-term guidance.

Mupita said macroeconomic conditions, characterised by greater stability in inflation and foreign exchange rates in key markets, boosted the group’s performance.

He also outlined MTN’s strategy for the five years to 2030, which will focus to fintech, infrastructure and connectivity.

Join the discussion: 

The group is at the tail end of its Ambition 2025 plan, premised on reducing debt, exiting troublesome markets and growing its financial services unit.

Mupita also takes time to outline the three sets of legal cases MTN is facing.

Through the discussion, the telecoms executive outlines MTN’s first-half financial performance; macroeconomic conditions in its main operating countries; its five-year plan; and updates on its legal challenges.

The group reported a 60.6% increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) before one-off items to R46.65bn on a reported basis in the six months to end-June. In constant currency, this was up 22.4%.

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

Subscribe for free: Simplecast | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

MTN’s legal woes overshadow positive interim results

CEO Ralph Mupita sees court cases as one in a set of headwinds that the group has to manage
Companies
1 day ago

IHS Towers benefits from stability in Nigeria’s naira

CEO Sam Darwish says group’s confidence is ‘underpinned by the positive backdrop within our largest market’
Companies
1 week ago

WATCH: MTN Nigeria hits 10-trillion naira mark as sentiment rises on turnaround

Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day
Companies
2 weeks ago

MTN shakes up board with Ferdi Moolman to take CEO role at SA unit

After a strategic review, MTN named Moolman as successor to Charles Molapisi
Companies
2 days ago

MTN raises medium-term guidance after strong first half

Group’s priorities are to accelerate the performance of MTN SA and sustain the strong momentum in Nigeria and Ghana
Companies
2 days ago
