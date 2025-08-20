Chinese search giant Baidu’s revenue falls as AI returns fail to offset ad decline

Bengaluru/Beijing — Chinese search engine company Baidu on Wednesday reported a drop in second quarter revenue as its core advertising business struggled amid China’s economic slowdown, while returns from AI investments remained limited.
The company reported total revenue of 32.71-billion yuan ($4.56bn) during the three months ended June 30, down 4% from the same period a year earlier. Analysts on average estimated quarterly revenue at 32.76-billion yuan, according to data compiled by LSEG.
On an adjusted basis, Baidu made a profit of 13.58 yuan per American depositary share, beating expectations of 13.12 yuan.
Baidu’s US-listed shares were down 3% in early trading.
Hit by a property market downturn, weak employment rates and choppy consumer demand, companies in China, the world’s second-largest economy, have reined in advertising spending to cut costs and protect their margins.
The squeeze has spilt over to affect Baidu, which relies heavily on advertising in its search engine. Revenue in its core online advertising business, which typically makes up 60% of overall company revenue, decreased 15% to 16.2-billion yuan during the April-June quarter.
Cloud business revenue grew 27% to 6.5-billion yuan, but failed to offset the advertising decline.
“In the short term, AI will not fully offset advertising headwinds,” said Eric Shen, analyst at consultancy Third Bridge. “While AI tools like Ernie Bot can slow the decline by retaining users, they have not yet translated into meaningful ad revenue.”
Baidu has invested heavily in artificial intelligence in recent years. Last month, it launched a redesigned search interface that it called the biggest overhaul in a decade.
By July, 64% of mobile search result pages contained AI-generated content.
CEO Robin Li said on a post-earnings call that the company would take a prudent approach to monetising AI features, keeping user experience as its top priority.
Reuters
