Companies / Telecoms & Technology

US says UK has agreed to drop demand for Apple ‘backdoor’

Cybersecurity experts says if Apple chose to build a backdoor for a government, it would eventually be found and exploited by hackers

19 August 2025 - 15:11
by Kanishka Singh
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
An Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris, France, is seen in this file photograph. Picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES
An Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris, France, is seen in this file photograph. Picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Washington/London — Britain has dropped its demand for the iPhone maker Apple to provide a “backdoor” that would have enabled access to the protected encrypted data of US citizens, said US director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Gabbard issued the statement on X on Monday in the US, saying she had worked for months with Britain, along with President Donald Trump and vice-president JD Vance, to arrive at a deal.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was in Washington on Monday along with other European leaders to meet Trump and discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine.

A spokesperson for the British government said on Tuesday that while they would not comment on any agreement, Britain had long worked with the US to tackle security threats while seeking to protect the privacy of citizens in both countries.

“We will always take all actions necessary at the domestic level to keep UK citizens safe,” the spokesperson added.

Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Gabbard’s statement.

Unlocking data on cloud

US legislators said in May that the UK’s order to Apple to create a backdoor to its encrypted user data could be exploited by cybercriminals and authoritarian governments.

Apple, which has said it would never build such access into its encrypted services or devices, had challenged the order at the UK’s Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT).

The iPhone maker withdrew its Advanced Data Protection feature for British users in February following the UK order. Users of Apple’s iPhones, Macs and other devices can enable the feature to ensure that only they — and not even Apple — can unlock data stored on its cloud.

US officials said earlier this year they were examining whether Britain broke a bilateral agreement by demanding that Apple build a backdoor allowing the British government to access backups of data in the company's encrypted cloud storage systems.

In a letter dated February 25 to US legislators, Gabbard said the US was examining whether the UK government had violated the CLOUD Act, which bars it from issuing demands for the data of US citizens and vice versa.

Cybersecurity experts told Reuters that if Apple chose to build a backdoor for a government, that backdoor would eventually be found and exploited by hackers.

Apple has sparred with regulators over encryption as far back as 2016 when the US government tried to compel it to build a tool to unlock the iPhone of a suspected extremist.

Reuters

AI servers drive growth in Taiwan tech sector as Foxconn’s Apple era fades

Tech juggernaut that once assembled millions of iPhones can now say its main business is no longer Apple
Companies
1 day ago

Foxconn sees further robust AI demand as second quarter profit beats estimates

AI server revenue forecast to more than double from a year earlier, though US tariffs create uncertainty
Companies
5 days ago

Musk’s xAI to sue Apple over alleged antitrust violations in App Store rankings

OpenAI’s ChatGPT holds top spot in the App Store’s ‘Top Free Apps’ section in the US, while xAI’s Grok ranks fifth
Companies
6 days ago

Trump tariff relief sees Apple lead surge in global tech shares

$100bn new investment pledge from Apple could help it sidestep potential tariffs on iPhones
Companies
1 week ago

International business briefs: Ghana raises farmgate cocoa price

World’s second-biggest cocoa producer to give its cocoa farmers an increase
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Stocking up on shares: JSE companies splash out ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Absa poised for Africa strategy rejig under new ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Tough safeguards set to open national payment ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Standard Bank cash tellers down by half since 2020
Companies / Financial Services
5.
SA missing out on crypto boom, says Luno GM
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

AI servers drive growth in Taiwan tech sector as Foxconn’s Apple era fades

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Musk’s xAI to sue Apple over alleged antitrust violations in App Store rankings

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Foxconn sees further robust AI demand as second quarter profit beats estimates

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Trump tariff relief sees Apple lead surge in global tech shares

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

International business briefs: Ghana raises farmgate cocoa price

Companies

Berkshire writes Kraft Heinz stake down $3.8bn as operating profit falls

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.