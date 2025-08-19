MTN’s legal woes overshadow positive interim results
CEO Ralph Mupita sees court cases as one in a set of headwinds that the group has to manage
19 August 2025 - 05:00
MTN’s share price fell as much as 10% in intraday trade, overshadowing a positive half-year earnings report, as market players reacted to the prospect of more legal troubles for Africa’s largest mobile operator.
On Monday, the group said it had been approached, through its external US counsel, regarding a US department of justice (DoJ) grand jury investigation relating to MTN Group, its former subsidiary in Afghanistan and Irancell...
