Starlink supports Malatsi’s draft rules for foreign telecom operators
Company reacts to policy directive on role of equity equivalent investment programmes to accelerate broadband access
18 August 2025 - 15:29
Satellite internet provider Starlink supports communications minister Solly Malatsi’s move to issue a directive that would enable foreign telecom operators to enter the SA market using a different set of empowerment rules.
This is according to a submission made by Starlink’s parent company, SpaceX, to the department of communications & digital technologies that Business Day is in possession of. ..
