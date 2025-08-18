MTN raises medium-term guidance after strong first half
Group’s priorities are to accelerate the performance of MTN SA and sustain the strong momentum in Nigeria and Ghana
18 August 2025 - 08:04
MTN Group has reported a strong first half as an improvement in macro conditions underpinned commercial momentum, and it raised its overall medium-term guidance.
The group reported a 60.6% increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) before one-off items to R46.65bn on a reported basis in the six months to end-June. In constant currency, this was up 22.4%...
