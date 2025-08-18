Google to build first small modular nuclear reactor in Tennessee

The Tennessee reactor is the first to be deployed as part of Google's corporate agreement on reactors. Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGERMANN
New York — Google and partner Kairos Power announced on Tuesday they had selected Tennessee as the site of an advanced nuclear power plant that is expected to supply electricity to the Big Tech company’s data centres in the US southeast starting in 2030.
Big Tech requires huge amounts of electricity to scale up technologies such as generative artificial intelligence (AI) in energy-intensive data centres. Those record energy needs are driving US power consumption to new highs and propelling the development of fresh power sources such as next-generation nuclear energy.
The Tennessee reactor is the first to be deployed as part of Google’s corporate agreement, announced last year, to buy nuclear energy from multiple small modular reactors.
The deal would support 500MW of advanced nuclear capacity, which is enough to power about 350,000 homes, to be developed by California-based nuclear company Kairos.
The 50GW small modular nuclear power plant will be built in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, under a long-term power purchase agreement with utility Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), to deliver electricity to Google data centres locally and in the state of Alabama.
“This collaboration with TVA, Kairos Power and the Oak Ridge community will accelerate the deployment of innovative nuclear technologies and help support the needs of our growing digital economy while also bringing firm carbon-free energy to the electricity system,” said Google’s Amanda Peterson Corio.
The project marks the first time a US utility has signed a power purchase agreement for “generation IV” nuclear power, which is generally seen as the most sustainable and safest form of nuclear power technologies in development, the companies said.
“The deployment of advanced nuclear reactors is essential to US AI dominance and energy leadership,” US energy secretary Chris Wright said in a statement announcing the site selection.
“The department of energy has assisted Kairos Power with overcoming technical, operational and regulatory challenges as a participant in the advanced reactor demonstration programme, and DOE will continue to help accelerate the next American nuclear renaissance.”
There are currently no commercially available advanced nuclear power plants in the US.
Google to build first small modular nuclear reactor in Tennessee
Project supports US AI dominance and energy leadership, says energy secretary
New York — Google and partner Kairos Power announced on Tuesday they had selected Tennessee as the site of an advanced nuclear power plant that is expected to supply electricity to the Big Tech company’s data centres in the US southeast starting in 2030.
Big Tech requires huge amounts of electricity to scale up technologies such as generative artificial intelligence (AI) in energy-intensive data centres. Those record energy needs are driving US power consumption to new highs and propelling the development of fresh power sources such as next-generation nuclear energy.
The Tennessee reactor is the first to be deployed as part of Google’s corporate agreement, announced last year, to buy nuclear energy from multiple small modular reactors.
The deal would support 500MW of advanced nuclear capacity, which is enough to power about 350,000 homes, to be developed by California-based nuclear company Kairos.
The 50GW small modular nuclear power plant will be built in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, under a long-term power purchase agreement with utility Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), to deliver electricity to Google data centres locally and in the state of Alabama.
“This collaboration with TVA, Kairos Power and the Oak Ridge community will accelerate the deployment of innovative nuclear technologies and help support the needs of our growing digital economy while also bringing firm carbon-free energy to the electricity system,” said Google’s Amanda Peterson Corio.
The project marks the first time a US utility has signed a power purchase agreement for “generation IV” nuclear power, which is generally seen as the most sustainable and safest form of nuclear power technologies in development, the companies said.
“The deployment of advanced nuclear reactors is essential to US AI dominance and energy leadership,” US energy secretary Chris Wright said in a statement announcing the site selection.
“The department of energy has assisted Kairos Power with overcoming technical, operational and regulatory challenges as a participant in the advanced reactor demonstration programme, and DOE will continue to help accelerate the next American nuclear renaissance.”
There are currently no commercially available advanced nuclear power plants in the US.
Reuters
HEATH MUCHENA: How bitcoin thrives on three forces shaping the world
Google to buy power for AI needs from small modular nuclear reactor company Kairos
AI-driven power scramble jolts US crypto miners
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
DUNCAN McLEOD: Smartphones are getting smarter
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Another week, yet another AI revolution
The ruthenium and rhodium revival
International business briefs: MGX could raise up to $25bn for AI fund
International business briefs: Meta seeks partners to fund AI infrastructure
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.