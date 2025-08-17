Companies / Telecoms & Technology

OpenAI employees consider $6bn stock sale

ChatGPT maker’s shares could be sold to investors such as SoftBank Group and Thrive Capital, sources say

17 August 2025 - 14:30
by Juby Babu
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

Mexico City — Current and former employees of OpenAI are looking to sell nearly $6bn worth of the ChatGPT maker’s shares to investors including SoftBank Group and Thrive Capital, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The potential deal would value the company at $500bn, up from $300bn now, underscoring both OpenAI’s rapid gains in users and revenue, as well as the intense competition among AI firms for talent.

SoftBank, Thrive and Dragoneer Investment Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment. All three investment firms are existing OpenAI investors.

Bloomberg News, which had earlier reported the development, said discussions are in early stages and the size of the sale could change.

The secondary share sale investment adds to SoftBank’s role in leading OpenAI’s $40bn primary funding round.

Bolstered by its flagship product ChatGPT, OpenAI doubled its revenue in the first seven months of the year, reaching an annualised run rate of $12bn, and is on track to reach $20bn by the end of the year, Reuters reported earlier in August.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI has about 700-million weekly active users for its ChatGPT products, a surge from about 400-million in February. Reuters

Musk’s xAI to sue Apple over alleged antitrust violations in App Store rankings

OpenAI’s ChatGPT holds top spot in the App Store’s ‘Top Free Apps’ section in the US, while xAI’s Grok ranks fifth
Companies
5 days ago

AI start-up Perplexity offers $34.5bn for Chrome browser

All-cash offer is well above the value of the bidding firm, which says several funds have offered to finance the deal
Companies
5 days ago

DUNCAN McLEOD: Smartphones are getting smarter

Sleeker looks and the promise of exciting AI innovations make the device interesting again
News & Fox
3 days ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Another week, yet another AI revolution

The events of this week show what happens when the biggest players release their best work at the same time, writes Arthur Goldstuck.
Opinion
1 week ago

OpenAI releases first open-weight AI language models

Microsoft-backed company releases new models optimised for laptops to take on competitor DeepSeek
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Race is on to succeed Sim Tshabalala as Standard ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Nearly 30,000 jobs at risk as South32 winds down ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Redefining leadership: Nedbank CIB women
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Scale lifts Standard Bank’s global markets to ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Pepkor gets nod to acquire Legit and sister ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Musk’s xAI to sue Apple over alleged antitrust violations in App Store rankings

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

AI start-up Perplexity offers $34.5bn for Chrome browser

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

DUNCAN McLEOD: Smartphones are getting smarter

News & Fox / Digital

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Another week, yet another AI revolution

Opinion

Thanks to AI a coding boot camp graduate is still jobless after 600 applications

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.