Vodacom and Remgro’s Maziv deal passes another hurdle
Competition Appeal Court has approved the transaction subject to a set of revised conditions proposed by the merger parties
15 August 2025 - 08:17
Vodacom’s acquisition of a 30% interest in Maziv has passed another hurdle with approval from the Competition Appeal Court.
Vodacom and Remgro said on Friday that following a hearing at the Competition Appeal Court on July 22, the court had approved the transaction subject to the set of revised conditions proposed by the merger parties and the Competition Commission...
