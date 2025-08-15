Bytes embarks on £25m share buyback
The purchase of shares will be carried out on the London Stock Exchange and is expected to be completed during the second half of 2025
15 August 2025 - 10:03
Bytes Technology Group is to embark on a share buyback programme to return capital to shareholders.
The software, security, cloud and AI services specialists, said on Friday it would repurchase ordinary shares of £0.01 each up to a maximum aggregate consideration of £25m...
