MTN Rwanda returns to the black
The group focused on driving expense efficiencies across the business
14 August 2025 - 08:36
MTN Rwanda has reported a more than 40% rise in earnings at the halfway stage of the financial year and returned to the black as the group focused on driving expense efficiencies across the business.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) for the six months ended June increased by 43.7% to Rwf 56.1bn, while the company reported a profit after tax of Rwf 6.3bn after a loss of Rwf 10.5bn a year ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.