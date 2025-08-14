Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Foxconn sees further robust AI demand as second quarter profit beats estimates

AI server revenue forecast to more than double from a year earlier, though US tariffs create uncertainty

14 August 2025 - 14:09
by Wen-Yee Lee and Faith Hung
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Foxconn's logo atop the company's headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan. Picture: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU
Foxconn's logo atop the company's headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan. Picture: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Taipei — Foxconn said it expects higher third-quarter revenue on robust demand for AI servers, which helped the world’s largest contract electronics maker report a forecast-beating 27% increase in second-quarter profit.

Foxconn said on Thursday it should report significant year-on-year revenue growth in the third quarter, with AI server revenue expected to leap more than 170% from a year earlier, though it also warned about the uncertainty created by US tariffs.

The company — Nvidia’s biggest server maker and Apple’s top iPhone assembler — has been riding a data centre boom, as cloud computing firms such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google spend billions of dollars to expand their AI infrastructure and research capacity.

That boom helped Foxconn’s revenue from its cloud and networking business, which includes AI servers, exceed that from smart consumer electronics — such as iPhones — for the first time ever in the second quarter.

The contribution from the server business to revenue is set to grow further in the third quarter; Foxconn expects a slight decline in smart consumer electronics revenue as some experts expect slowing iPhone sales after a surge in the June quarter before the expected imposition of US tariffs.

Driven by AI

“AI has been the primary growth driver so far this year,” Kathy Yang, rotating CEO of Foxconn, said on a call with media and analysts.

But she also warned that “close attention is needed due to the impact of changes in tariffs and exchange rates”.

The company, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, said its capital spending would rise more than 20% this year as it plans to boost server production capacity at manufacturing facilities in Texas and Wisconsin.

Yet global trade uncertainty could dim the prospects for its outlook this year; it has a major manufacturing presence in China, though Washington and Beijing this week extended a tariff truce for another 90 days.

Most of the iPhones Foxconn makes for Apple are assembled in China, but the bulk of those sold in the US are now produced in India. The company is also building factories in Mexico and Texas to make AI servers for Nvidia.

Electric footprint

Foxconn has also been looking to expand its footprint in electric vehicles (EVs), which it sees as a big growth generator, though that has not always gone smoothly.

Earlier this month Foxconn said it had struck a deal to sell a former car factory in Ohio for $375m, including its machinery, that it purchased in 2022 to make EVs.

However, it will continue to occupy the facility, using it to manufacture cloud-related products.

A source familiar with the matter said the plant was sold to its partner SoftBank. Foxconn and SoftBank declined to comment.

“In response to the rapidly growing demand for AI computing power in the US market, we will also leverage the Ohio plant to manufacture cloud network products,” Yang said, without giving details.

The goal of manufacturing its Model C EV for the US market is unchanged, though initial production will take place in Taiwan, Foxconn said.

Overall, the company reported net profit for the April-June period of T$44.4bn ($1.48bn), higher than the consensus estimate of T$38.8bn compiled by LSEG.

Foxconn’s shares have risen 8.4% so far this year, outperforming the broader Taiwan index’s 5.2% gain. They closed 0.5% higher on Thursday ahead of the earnings release.

Reuters

AI start-up Perplexity offers $34.5bn for Chrome browser

All-cash offer is well above the value of the bidding firm, which says several funds have offered to finance the deal
Companies
1 day ago

Rumble mulls $1.2bn bid for Northern Data

German AI cloud firm’s majority shareholder, stablecoin platform Tether, supports the deal
Companies
3 days ago

China warns local firms on Nvidia’s H20 chips after backdoor claims

Chinese authorities urge businesses not to use American chips for government or security-related work
Companies
2 days ago

Musk’s xAI to sue Apple over alleged antitrust violations in App Store rankings

OpenAI’s ChatGPT holds top spot in the App Store’s ‘Top Free Apps’ section in the US, while xAI’s Grok ranks fifth
Companies
1 day ago

SK Hynix expects AI memory market to grow 30% annually

The upbeat projection over high-bandwidth memory brushes off concern over rising price pressures
Companies
3 days ago

Thanks to AI a coding boot camp graduate is still jobless after 600 applications

Man paid nearly $20,000 in 2023 for training he thought would equip him to land a software engineering job
Companies
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Tiger Brands gets Competition Commission nod to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Battleground for SME wallets heats up
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Blue Label’s market value could double after Cell ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Tiger Brands’ turnaround ‘could be ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Competition Commission gives green light to Cell ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

AI start-up Perplexity offers $34.5bn for Chrome browser

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

China warns local firms on Nvidia’s H20 chips after backdoor claims

Companies

Musk’s xAI to sue Apple over alleged antitrust violations in App Store rankings

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Thanks to AI a coding boot camp graduate is still jobless after 600 applications

Companies

Trump opens door to sales of Nvidia’s advanced chips to China

Companies

AMD, Super Micro fall as AI data centres weigh on revenue

Companies

OpenAI releases first open-weight AI language models

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.