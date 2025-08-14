Foxconn sees further robust AI demand as second quarter profit beats estimates

Foxconn's logo atop the company's headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan. Picture: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU
Taipei — Foxconn said it expects higher third-quarter revenue on robust demand for AI servers, which helped the world’s largest contract electronics maker report a forecast-beating 27% increase in second-quarter profit.
Foxconn said on Thursday it should report significant year-on-year revenue growth in the third quarter, with AI server revenue expected to leap more than 170% from a year earlier, though it also warned about the uncertainty created by US tariffs.
The company — Nvidia’s biggest server maker and Apple’s top iPhone assembler — has been riding a data centre boom, as cloud computing firms such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google spend billions of dollars to expand their AI infrastructure and research capacity.
That boom helped Foxconn’s revenue from its cloud and networking business, which includes AI servers, exceed that from smart consumer electronics — such as iPhones — for the first time ever in the second quarter.
The contribution from the server business to revenue is set to grow further in the third quarter; Foxconn expects a slight decline in smart consumer electronics revenue as some experts expect slowing iPhone sales after a surge in the June quarter before the expected imposition of US tariffs.
Driven by AI
“AI has been the primary growth driver so far this year,” Kathy Yang, rotating CEO of Foxconn, said on a call with media and analysts.
But she also warned that “close attention is needed due to the impact of changes in tariffs and exchange rates”.
The company, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, said its capital spending would rise more than 20% this year as it plans to boost server production capacity at manufacturing facilities in Texas and Wisconsin.
Yet global trade uncertainty could dim the prospects for its outlook this year; it has a major manufacturing presence in China, though Washington and Beijing this week extended a tariff truce for another 90 days.
Most of the iPhones Foxconn makes for Apple are assembled in China, but the bulk of those sold in the US are now produced in India. The company is also building factories in Mexico and Texas to make AI servers for Nvidia.
Electric footprint
Foxconn has also been looking to expand its footprint in electric vehicles (EVs), which it sees as a big growth generator, though that has not always gone smoothly.
Earlier this month Foxconn said it had struck a deal to sell a former car factory in Ohio for $375m, including its machinery, that it purchased in 2022 to make EVs.
However, it will continue to occupy the facility, using it to manufacture cloud-related products.
A source familiar with the matter said the plant was sold to its partner SoftBank. Foxconn and SoftBank declined to comment.
“In response to the rapidly growing demand for AI computing power in the US market, we will also leverage the Ohio plant to manufacture cloud network products,” Yang said, without giving details.
The goal of manufacturing its Model C EV for the US market is unchanged, though initial production will take place in Taiwan, Foxconn said.
Overall, the company reported net profit for the April-June period of T$44.4bn ($1.48bn), higher than the consensus estimate of T$38.8bn compiled by LSEG.
Foxconn’s shares have risen 8.4% so far this year, outperforming the broader Taiwan index’s 5.2% gain. They closed 0.5% higher on Thursday ahead of the earnings release.
Foxconn sees further robust AI demand as second quarter profit beats estimates
AI server revenue forecast to more than double from a year earlier, though US tariffs create uncertainty
