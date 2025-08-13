Wealth technology platforms could help South Africans save and invest more effectively. Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza explains how the application of innovative technologies in the wealth management and investment sectors — known as wealthtech — can help close the country’s savings and investment gap.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Tech helps bridge SA’s savings gap
Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day about wealth technology
Wealth technology platforms could help South Africans save and invest more effectively. Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza explains how the application of innovative technologies in the wealth management and investment sectors — known as wealthtech — can help close the country’s savings and investment gap.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.