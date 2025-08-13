Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Tech helps bridge SA’s savings gap

Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day about wealth technology

13 August 2025 - 16:44
Wealth technology platforms could help South Africans save and invest more effectively. Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza explains how the application of innovative technologies in the wealth management and investment sectors — known as wealthtech — can help close the country’s savings and investment gap.

