IHS Towers benefits from stability in Nigeria’s naira
CEO Sam Darwish says group’s confidence is ‘underpinned by the positive backdrop within our largest market’
13 August 2025 - 09:04
A year after making amends with MTN, IHS Towers has reported a turnaround in its telecoms infrastructure business, helped by stability in the Nigerian naira.
Africa’s largest cellphone tower operator reported revenue of $433.3m for the second quarter to end-June, down 0.5% year on year, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of $248.5m was 0.9% lower. ..
