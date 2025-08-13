Blue Label’s market value could double after Cell C unbundling, analyst says
Restructuring could lift company’s valuation to as much as R27bn from its current market capitalisation of R14.9bn
13 August 2025 - 05:00
Blue Label Telecoms, whose shares have nearly quadrupled in the past year, is drawing renewed investor interest amid signs that a long-awaited restructuring of its troubled subsidiary Cell C is taking shape.
According to Cape Town-based Flagship Asset Management, the restructuring — which includes a debt-for-equity swap and a potential initial public offering (IPO) — could lift the company’s valuation to as much as R27bn from its current market capitalisation of R14.9bn...
