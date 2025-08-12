Vodacom signs infrastructure sharing deal with Airtel Africa
Based in London, Airtel Africa provides telecommunications and mobile money services in 14 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa
12 August 2025 - 13:10
In a move that underscores Vodacom’s push to ration the large cost burden associated with connectivity, the group has inked a deal with India’s Airtel to share telecoms infrastructure in some of its operating markets.
This partnership aims to improve cost-effectiveness and reach more people, especially in remote areas. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.