Competition Commission gives green light to Cell C’s takeover of CEC
The deal is part of Cell C’s push to internalise its entire customer operations, from marketing and supply chain to billing and collections
12 August 2025 - 11:03
The Competition Commission has given the green light for Cell C to acquire Comm Equipment Company (CEC), a company specialising in services for contract customers, from Blue Label Telecoms.
The deal is part of Cell C’s push to internalise its entire customer operations, from marketing and supply chain to billing and collections. This is part of the company’s plan to list on the JSE later this year, putting in place the pieces that will allow it to be more self sufficient. ..
