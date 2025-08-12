Companies / Telecoms & Technology

AI start-up Perplexity offers $34.5bn for Chrome browser

All-cash offer is well above the value of the bidding firm, which says several funds have offered to finance the deal

12 August 2025 - 21:25
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Google signage. Picture: ANDREW KELLY/ REUTERS
Google signage. Picture: ANDREW KELLY/ REUTERS

Perplexity AI made a $34.5bn unsolicited cash offer for Alphabet’s Chrome browser on Tuesday, a bid far above its own valuation as the start-up reaches for the browser’s billions of users pivotal to the AI search race.

Run by Aravind Srinivas, Perplexity is no stranger to headline-grabbing offers: it made a similar one for TikTok US in January, offering to merge with the popular short-video app to resolve US concerns about TikTok’s Chinese ownership.

OpenAI, Yahoo and private-equity firm Apollo Global Management have also expressed interest in Chrome as regulatory pressure threatens Google’s grip on the industry.

Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The company has not offered Chrome for sale and plans to appeal a US court ruling last year that found it held an unlawful monopoly in online search. The justice department has sought a Chrome divestiture as part of the case’s remedies.

Perplexity did not disclose how it plans to fund the offer. The three-year-old company has raised about $1bn in funding so far from investors including Nvidia and SoftBank. It was last valued at $14bn.

Several funds have offered to finance the deal in full, Perplexity said, without identifying the funds. Alphabet’s shares were up 1.6% in afternoon trading.

As a new generation of users turns to chatbots such as ChatGPT and Perplexity for answers, web browsers are regaining prominence as vital gateways to search traffic and prized user data, making them central to Big Tech’s AI ambitions.

Perplexity already has an AI browser, Comet, that can perform certain tasks on a user’s behalf and buying Chrome would enable it to tap the browser’s more than 3-billion users, giving it the heft to better compete with bigger rivals such as OpenAI. The ChatGPT parent is also working on an AI browser.

Perplexity’s bid pledges to keep the underlying browser code called Chromium open source, invest $3bn over two years and make no changes to Chrome’s default search engine, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The company said the offer, with no equity component, would preserve user choice and ease future competition concerns.

Analysts have said Google would be unlikely to sell Chrome and was likely to engage in a long legal fight to prevent that, given it is crucial to the company’s AI push as it rolls out features including AI-generated search summaries, known as Overviews, to help defend its search market share.

A federal judge, Amit Mehta, is expected to issue a ruling on remedies in the Google search antitrust case later in August.

“Judge Mehta is a pretty orthodox guy. It’s very possible he would hold off on requiring a sale until the appeals process is worked out and that could be a very lengthy time,” said Herbert Hovenkamp, professor at University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

“It would go to the DC Circuit [court], which is sceptical of forced divestitures, and it’s possible it would even go to the Supreme Court after that. So that process could run out for a couple of years.”

Perplexity’s bid is also below the at least $50bn value that Gabriel Weinberg, the CEO of rival search engine DuckDuckGo, suggested Chrome may obtain if Google was forced to sell it.

Reuters

Musk’s xAI to sue Apple over alleged antitrust violations in App Store rankings

OpenAI’s ChatGPT holds top spot in the App Store’s ‘Top Free Apps’ section in the US, while xAI’s Grok ranks fifth
Companies
5 hours ago

OpenAI releases first open-weight AI language models

Microsoft-backed company releases new models optimised for laptops to take on competitor DeepSeek
Companies
1 week ago

Alphabet unit, Nvidia mull investments in AI start-up Vast Data

New funding round could value the firm as high as $30bn, say sources
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Nombasa Tsengwa breaks silence on Exxaro exit
Companies / Mining
2.
Absa’s Punki Modise joins push against Basel III ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Tiger Brands gets Competition Commission nod to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Fragrances take lead as consumers seek affordable ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Pepkor gets nod to acquire Legit and sister ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

SK Hynix expects AI memory market to grow 30% annually

Companies

International business briefs: Amazon, Microsoft cloud dominance ‘harms ...

Companies

Alphabet leaps as AI-driven spending fuels cloud revenue surge

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Alphabet will aim to reassure investors as AI race heats up

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.