AI start-up Perplexity offers $34.5bn for Chrome browser

Perplexity AI made a $34.5bn unsolicited cash offer for Alphabet’s Chrome browser on Tuesday, a bid far above its own valuation as the start-up reaches for the browser’s billions of users pivotal to the AI search race.
Run by Aravind Srinivas, Perplexity is no stranger to headline-grabbing offers: it made a similar one for TikTok US in January, offering to merge with the popular short-video app to resolve US concerns about TikTok’s Chinese ownership.
OpenAI, Yahoo and private-equity firm Apollo Global Management have also expressed interest in Chrome as regulatory pressure threatens Google’s grip on the industry.
Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The company has not offered Chrome for sale and plans to appeal a US court ruling last year that found it held an unlawful monopoly in online search. The justice department has sought a Chrome divestiture as part of the case’s remedies.
Perplexity did not disclose how it plans to fund the offer. The three-year-old company has raised about $1bn in funding so far from investors including Nvidia and SoftBank. It was last valued at $14bn.
Several funds have offered to finance the deal in full, Perplexity said, without identifying the funds. Alphabet’s shares were up 1.6% in afternoon trading.
As a new generation of users turns to chatbots such as ChatGPT and Perplexity for answers, web browsers are regaining prominence as vital gateways to search traffic and prized user data, making them central to Big Tech’s AI ambitions.
Perplexity already has an AI browser, Comet, that can perform certain tasks on a user’s behalf and buying Chrome would enable it to tap the browser’s more than 3-billion users, giving it the heft to better compete with bigger rivals such as OpenAI. The ChatGPT parent is also working on an AI browser.
Perplexity’s bid pledges to keep the underlying browser code called Chromium open source, invest $3bn over two years and make no changes to Chrome’s default search engine, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The company said the offer, with no equity component, would preserve user choice and ease future competition concerns.
Analysts have said Google would be unlikely to sell Chrome and was likely to engage in a long legal fight to prevent that, given it is crucial to the company’s AI push as it rolls out features including AI-generated search summaries, known as Overviews, to help defend its search market share.
A federal judge, Amit Mehta, is expected to issue a ruling on remedies in the Google search antitrust case later in August.
“Judge Mehta is a pretty orthodox guy. It’s very possible he would hold off on requiring a sale until the appeals process is worked out and that could be a very lengthy time,” said Herbert Hovenkamp, professor at University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.
“It would go to the DC Circuit [court], which is sceptical of forced divestitures, and it’s possible it would even go to the Supreme Court after that. So that process could run out for a couple of years.”
Perplexity’s bid is also below the at least $50bn value that Gabriel Weinberg, the CEO of rival search engine DuckDuckGo, suggested Chrome may obtain if Google was forced to sell it.
AI start-up Perplexity offers $34.5bn for Chrome browser
All-cash offer is well above the value of the bidding firm, which says several funds have offered to finance the deal
Perplexity AI made a $34.5bn unsolicited cash offer for Alphabet’s Chrome browser on Tuesday, a bid far above its own valuation as the start-up reaches for the browser’s billions of users pivotal to the AI search race.
Run by Aravind Srinivas, Perplexity is no stranger to headline-grabbing offers: it made a similar one for TikTok US in January, offering to merge with the popular short-video app to resolve US concerns about TikTok’s Chinese ownership.
OpenAI, Yahoo and private-equity firm Apollo Global Management have also expressed interest in Chrome as regulatory pressure threatens Google’s grip on the industry.
Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The company has not offered Chrome for sale and plans to appeal a US court ruling last year that found it held an unlawful monopoly in online search. The justice department has sought a Chrome divestiture as part of the case’s remedies.
Perplexity did not disclose how it plans to fund the offer. The three-year-old company has raised about $1bn in funding so far from investors including Nvidia and SoftBank. It was last valued at $14bn.
Several funds have offered to finance the deal in full, Perplexity said, without identifying the funds. Alphabet’s shares were up 1.6% in afternoon trading.
As a new generation of users turns to chatbots such as ChatGPT and Perplexity for answers, web browsers are regaining prominence as vital gateways to search traffic and prized user data, making them central to Big Tech’s AI ambitions.
Perplexity already has an AI browser, Comet, that can perform certain tasks on a user’s behalf and buying Chrome would enable it to tap the browser’s more than 3-billion users, giving it the heft to better compete with bigger rivals such as OpenAI. The ChatGPT parent is also working on an AI browser.
Perplexity’s bid pledges to keep the underlying browser code called Chromium open source, invest $3bn over two years and make no changes to Chrome’s default search engine, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The company said the offer, with no equity component, would preserve user choice and ease future competition concerns.
Analysts have said Google would be unlikely to sell Chrome and was likely to engage in a long legal fight to prevent that, given it is crucial to the company’s AI push as it rolls out features including AI-generated search summaries, known as Overviews, to help defend its search market share.
A federal judge, Amit Mehta, is expected to issue a ruling on remedies in the Google search antitrust case later in August.
“Judge Mehta is a pretty orthodox guy. It’s very possible he would hold off on requiring a sale until the appeals process is worked out and that could be a very lengthy time,” said Herbert Hovenkamp, professor at University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.
“It would go to the DC Circuit [court], which is sceptical of forced divestitures, and it’s possible it would even go to the Supreme Court after that. So that process could run out for a couple of years.”
Perplexity’s bid is also below the at least $50bn value that Gabriel Weinberg, the CEO of rival search engine DuckDuckGo, suggested Chrome may obtain if Google was forced to sell it.
Reuters
Musk’s xAI to sue Apple over alleged antitrust violations in App Store rankings
OpenAI releases first open-weight AI language models
Alphabet unit, Nvidia mull investments in AI start-up Vast Data
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
SK Hynix expects AI memory market to grow 30% annually
International business briefs: Amazon, Microsoft cloud dominance ‘harms ...
Alphabet leaps as AI-driven spending fuels cloud revenue surge
Alphabet will aim to reassure investors as AI race heats up
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.