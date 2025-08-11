Prosus wins conditional EU green light for Just Eat deal
Naspers promise to shed most of its stake in Delivery Hero gets approval over the line
11 August 2025 - 18:08
Brussels — Technology investor Prosus gained EU antitrust approval on Monday for its €4.1bn bid for Just Eat Takeaway, after agreeing to sell down its stake in Delivery Hero.
Amsterdam-headquartered Prosus, which is majority owned by Naspers, announced the deal in February, banking on its AI capability to boost Just Eat Takeaway, Europe’s biggest meal delivery company...
