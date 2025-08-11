MTN Uganda shrugs off changes in mobile termination rates
Earnings rise almost 18% but one-off tax payment weighs on profit after tax
11 August 2025 - 09:10
MTN Uganda has reported higher earnings at the halfway stage of the financial year despite a challenging operating context characterised by changes in mobile termination rate (MTR) regulations, which affected voice revenue.
However, it also settled a tax liability, which had an adverse effect on its bottom line...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.