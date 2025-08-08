Blue Label signals higher full-year earnings
The prepaid specialist group is gearing up to change its name to Blu Label Unlimited Group
08 August 2025 - 08:19
The good times continue to roll for Cell C’s largest shareholder Blue Label Telecoms, as the prepaid specialist signalled higher earnings for year to end-May 2025
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) — which strip out the effect of one-off financial events — are expected to increase by at least 14.73c, or more than 20%, compared with the year-earlier period. ..
