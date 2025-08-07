MTN group CEO Ralph Mupita. Picture FREDDY MAVUNDA
MTN Group’s earnings are expected to soar in the first half driven mainly by the strong performances from MTN Nigeria and MTN Ghana.
The group said in a trading statement on Thursday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-June were expected to range between 614c and 666c after a loss of 256c a year ago.
The group, valued at R291.8bn on the JSE, said it expected to report a “robust performance” for the first half, driven by strong commercial execution, disciplined capital allocation and improved macro conditions.
“Inflation and foreign exchange rates in key markets showed improved stability, which supported the positive momentum in our operational and financial results,” it said.
MTN Ghana and MTN Nigeria, the two units that have reported so far, delivered strong first-half results.
Last week, MTN Nigeria reported a strong turnaround in the first half of 2025 as operating conditions improved. The company reported profit after tax of 414.9-billion naira (R4.9bn) for the six months to end-June after a loss of 519.1-billion naira a year ago.
In addition, Business Day reported on Tuesday that MTN Nigeria had become the second listed company in the West African country to reach a market value of 10-trillion naira as a turnaround in the unit’s fortunes helps to drive up investor sentiment.
Nigeria has provided many twists and turns for the storied JSE-listed mobile operator. As its largest business, the unit has grown since opening shop in August 2001 to account for a third of earnings, followed by SA andGhana.
MTN Ghana reported profit after tax for the six months to end-June had increased by 55.8% to 3.6-billion cedi.
Ghana and Nigeria lift MTN’s first half
Group expects to report ‘robust performance’ for the first half amid improved macro conditions
MTN Group’s earnings are expected to soar in the first half driven mainly by the strong performances from MTN Nigeria and MTN Ghana.
The group said in a trading statement on Thursday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-June were expected to range between 614c and 666c after a loss of 256c a year ago.
The group, valued at R291.8bn on the JSE, said it expected to report a “robust performance” for the first half, driven by strong commercial execution, disciplined capital allocation and improved macro conditions.
“Inflation and foreign exchange rates in key markets showed improved stability, which supported the positive momentum in our operational and financial results,” it said.
MTN Ghana and MTN Nigeria, the two units that have reported so far, delivered strong first-half results.
Last week, MTN Nigeria reported a strong turnaround in the first half of 2025 as operating conditions improved. The company reported profit after tax of 414.9-billion naira (R4.9bn) for the six months to end-June after a loss of 519.1-billion naira a year ago.
In addition, Business Day reported on Tuesday that MTN Nigeria had become the second listed company in the West African country to reach a market value of 10-trillion naira as a turnaround in the unit’s fortunes helps to drive up investor sentiment.
Nigeria has provided many twists and turns for the storied JSE-listed mobile operator. As its largest business, the unit has grown since opening shop in August 2001 to account for a third of earnings, followed by SA and Ghana.
MTN Ghana reported profit after tax for the six months to end-June had increased by 55.8% to 3.6-billion cedi.
MTN Group will release results on August 18.
With Mudiwa Gavaza
mackenziej@arena.africa
MTN Nigeria hits 10-trillion naira as sentiment rises on turnaround
Strong cedi boosts MTN in big Ghanaian market
Strong turnaround for MTN Nigeria as operating conditions improve
MTN Zakhele Futhi gets approvals for R2.5bn payout to investors
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MTN Nigeria hits 10-trillion naira as sentiment rises on turnaround
WATCH: MTN Nigeria hits 10-trillion naira mark as sentiment rises on turnaround
Strong cedi boosts MTN in big Ghanaian market
Strong turnaround for MTN Nigeria as operating conditions improve
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.