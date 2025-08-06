Vodacom Eastern Cape to fight vehicle hijackings as part of R500m investment
SA’s largest mobile operator to improve network signal on the Addo region and along the R335
06 August 2025 - 18:44
To help curb truck hijackings in the Eastern Cape, Vodacom has set about a series of targeted network upgrades in the Addo region and along the R335, which connects Nelson Mandela Bay to KwaNojoli (Somerset East).
The move forms part of the company’s R500m network investment earmarked for the province in the current financial year. ..
