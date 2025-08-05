MultiChoice to reorganise SA entities for Canal+ deal
The local company must restructure some of its operations to ensure compliance with foreign control restrictions
05 August 2025 - 10:36
MultiChoice has begun reorganising the entities it owns and operates in SA to implement the licence and empowerment structure for its takeover by Canal+.
The deal will involve MultiChoice disposing of 26% economic interest in LicenceCo, the licensed broadcasting service provider that contracts with SA subscribers, and 15% economic interest in Orbicom, the licensed signal distributor and holder of electronic communications and radio frequency spectrum licences...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.