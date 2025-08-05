MTN Nigeria hits 10-trillion naira as sentiment rises on turnaround
As its largest business, the unit has grown since opening in 2001 to account for a third of earnings, followed by SA and Ghana
05 August 2025 - 19:47
MTN Nigeria has become the second listed company in the West African country to reach a market value of 10-trillion naira as a turnaround in the unit’s fortunes helps to drive up investor sentiment.
Nigeria has provided many twists and turns for the storied JSE-listed mobile operator. As its largest business, the unit has grown since opening shop in August 2001 to account for a third of earnings, followed by SA and Ghana. ..
