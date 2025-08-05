Mobile data subscriptions boost Telkom’s first quarter
The telecom group reported a 6% rise in ebitda thanks to an uptick in data and fibre revenue
05 August 2025 - 09:52
Telkom reported a stronger financial performance for the first quarter as the group focused more on mobile data and fibre-based services.
Revenue in these segments grew by 9.6% and 11.3%, respectively, in the three months to end-June, providing some positive feedback for the group’s data-led strategy...
