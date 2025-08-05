Karooooo founder Zak Calisto unpacks move into Vietnam
‘We’re only starting now, so it’s a very small business but I’m very excited about the opportunity,’ says Zak Calisto
05 August 2025 - 05:00
Karooooo continues to push its ambitions in Asia, recently opening a new business in Vietnam, a unit that founder Zak Calisto hopes will have gained traction in the next five years.
The group’s long-held view is that the Southeast Asia region can be its main driver of growth...
