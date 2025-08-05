Capitec enters cross-border remittances market with Mama Money
Bank signs deal to ‘dramatically reduce the cost and simplify sending money across borders for the country’s 2.4-million migrants’
05 August 2025 - 16:56
As competition continues to heat up in Africa’s cross-border payments market, Capitec has partnered with fintech operator Mama Money to capture a bigger slice of the pie with cheaper transfer prices.
The movement of people and goods on the continent, and the encouragement of greater trade in the region, are creating the need for simpler, more affordable forms of payment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.