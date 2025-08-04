Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | GSMA calls for greater child online protections in Africa

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Caroline Mbugua, GSMA director of public policy for Sub-Saharan Africa

04 August 2025 - 18:04
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Caroline Mbugua. Director of public policy for Sub-Saharan Africa at GSMA. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The growing need for child online protections in Africa is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Caroline Mbugua, GSMA director of public policy for Sub-Saharan Africa.

The digital age offers remarkable opportunities for children across Africa, but also exposes them to significant risks that requires collective action to ensure their safety.

Mbugua says Sub-Saharan Africa is witnessing a rapid rise in internet use by children, with over 18% of those aged 5-17 now accessing mobile internet. Yet, children remain vulnerable to serious online harms, including cyberbullying, exploitation and exposure to inappropriate content.

Join the discussion: 

She says various interventions and reforms are needed to address the negative aspects that have come with this adoption. 

As such, the GSMA, together with its members and organisations such as Unicef, has had to step up efforts in child online protection in Africa. 

The telecom body recently released a white paper outlining recommendations to guide governments, regulators, the industry, civil society and youth stakeholders. 

Even then, Mbugua says, part of the difficulty is that Africa is a collection of countries with differing approaches to this issue. 

Through the discussion, the policy expert highlights the problem of higher internet adoption for vulnerable segments such as children; efforts to boost protections; and the importance of collaboration. 

The GSMA is a nonprofit trade organisation that represents the interests of more than 1,000 mobile network operators worldwide, unifying the broader mobile ecosystem to advocate for industry policies, push innovation and facilitate key industry events like Mobile World Congress.

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

GSMA warns SA is at risk of losing regional leadership in digital development

Global body says the country may be losing ground to East and West Africa when it came to technology
Companies
8 months ago

The Vodacom way: integrating human rights into strategy

SPONSORED | Integrating human rights into core business strategy supports rights holders and strengthens practices that drive business results
Companies
3 months ago

MTN’s Ralph Mupita appointed deputy chair of GSMA

The GSMA is a nonprofit trade organisation that represents the interests of more than 1,000 mobile network operators worldwide
Companies
4 months ago

Meta to face contempt of court for failure to act in child sexual abuse case

‘We are left to assume their noncompliance is wilful and mala fide’, says Digital Law Company’s Emma Sadleir
National
2 weeks ago

WATCH: Is SA losing its edge in digital development?

Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza, business writer at Business Day
Companies
8 months ago
