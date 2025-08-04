Caroline Mbugua. Director of public policy for Sub-Saharan Africa at GSMA. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The growing need for child online protections in Africa is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Caroline Mbugua, GSMA director of public policy for Sub-Saharan Africa.
The digital age offers remarkable opportunities for children across Africa, but also exposes them to significant risks that requires collective action to ensure their safety.
Mbugua says Sub-Saharan Africa is witnessing a rapid rise in internet use by children, with over 18% of those aged 5-17 now accessing mobile internet. Yet, children remain vulnerable to serious online harms, including cyberbullying, exploitation and exposure to inappropriate content.
She says various interventions and reforms are needed to address the negative aspects that have come with this adoption.
As such, the GSMA, together with its members and organisations such as Unicef, has had to step up efforts in child online protection in Africa.
The telecom body recently released a white paper outlining recommendations to guide governments, regulators, the industry, civil society and youth stakeholders.
Even then, Mbugua says, part of the difficulty is that Africa is a collection of countries with differing approaches to this issue.
Through the discussion, the policy expert highlights the problem of higher internet adoption for vulnerable segments such as children; efforts to boost protections; and the importance of collaboration.
The GSMA is a nonprofit trade organisation that represents the interests of more than 1,000 mobile network operators worldwide, unifying the broader mobile ecosystem to advocate for industry policies, push innovation and facilitate key industry events like Mobile World Congress.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | GSMA calls for greater child online protections in Africa
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Caroline Mbugua, GSMA director of public policy for Sub-Saharan Africa
Join the discussion:
