STOCKWATCH: Tech solutions firm iOCO begins share buyback programme
Company’s share price is up more than 72% so far this year following some extensive restructuring
03 August 2025 - 17:52
Technology firm iOCO has begun the process of buying back 1.8-million of its own shares as part of an effort to boost shareholder value. The firm is one of the JSE’s best-performing tech stocks so far this year.
On Friday, the group — formerly EOH — told shareholders that through a wholly-owned subsidiary it had entered into a share repurchase programme in terms of which it may buy back up to a maximum of 1.8-million ordinary shares. ..
