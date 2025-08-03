Prosus leads R75m funding round of Indian edtech start-up Arivihan
The group is on the hunt for investments to reconfigure its education business to tap the rise of generative AI models
03 August 2025 - 17:59
Prosus is taking another stab at making its mark in the education sector, backing Indian AI-based tutoring platform Arivihan through a R75m funding round.
The group’s bets on education technology (edtech) have taken a hit in recent years. CEO Fabricio Bloisi will be hoping that his focus on AI will help to breathe new life and growth into this part of its sprawling R2-trillion internet portfolio. ..
