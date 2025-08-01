Strong cedi boosts MTN in big Ghanaian market
Currency ‘appreciated meaningfully’ against the dollar, with the exchange rate strengthening from 15.3/$ in January to 10.3/$ in June
01 August 2025 - 11:21
UPDATED 03 August 2025 - 19:10
MTN, which has suffered the effects of currency devaluations in a number of its key markets, is happy that local tender is much stronger in its third-largest market, Ghana.
Yet, the group is hesitant to revel in the moment, given the volatility in global financial markets and geopolitical uncertainty, which have affected Africa’s largest mobile operator. ..
