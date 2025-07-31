Strong turnaround for MTN Nigeria as operating conditions improve
The company reported profit after tax of N414.9bn (R4.9bn) for the six months ended June after a loss of N519.1bn a year ago
31 July 2025 - 11:03
MTN Nigeria has reported a strong turnaround in the first half as operating conditions in the West African nation improved. The company reported profit after tax of N414.9bn (R4.9bn) for the six months ended June after a loss of N519.1bn a year ago.
Earnings per share rose to 19.8 kobo from a loss of 4.7 kobo a year ago. Ebitda increased by 119.5% to N1.2-trillion...
