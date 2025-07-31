Companies / Telecoms & Technology

China concerned about possible security risk in Nvidia H20 chips

This casts doubt on the US company’s sales prospects in China, weeks after a US export ban was reversed

31 July 2025 - 12:36
by Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO
Beijing — China raised concerns over potential security risks in Nvidia’s H20 artificial intelligence (AI) chip, casting uncertainty over the US company’s sales prospects in China weeks after a US export ban was reversed.

The Cyberspace Administration of China, the country’s internet regulator, said it was concerned by a US proposal for advanced chips sold abroad to be equipped with tracking and positioning functions.

It said it had summoned Nvidia to a meeting on Thursday to explain whether its H20 AI chip had any backdoor security risks, as it was worried that Chinese user data and privacy rights could be affected.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In May, US Senator Tom Cotton introduced a bill that would direct the commerce department to require location verification mechanisms for AI chips subject to export restrictions, to curb Chinese access to advanced US semiconductor technology.

Nvidia has been in the crosshairs of US-China relations and China’s move comes shortly after the US this month reversed an April ban on Nvidia selling the H20 chip to China. The company developed the H20 chip for the Chinese market after the US imposed export restrictions on advanced AI chips in late 2023.

“Nvidia chips are now dispensable for China. They can be easily put on the negotiating table,” said Tilly Zhang, an analyst with Gavekal Dragonomics.

“China obviously has more courage and domestic substitution capabilities compared to previous years to not rely on overseas technology.”

This month, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang embarked on a very public and effusive visit to China where he sought to demonstrate his commitment to the Chinese market, met government officials and praised the country’s AI advances.

The CAC statement did not elaborate on what backdoor security risks there could be or say what the Chinese government was considering to do as a result.

Strong demand

Charlie Chai, an analyst with tech- and consumer-focused 86Research, said Beijing’s warning was most likely a symbolic stance against similar objections made by US authorities.

“However, we do not believe Beijing will make excessively harsh demands or introduce regulatory hurdles that will effectively drive Nvidia out of China — for the lack of alternatives China still needs Nvidia chips for domestic research and applications,” Chai said.

Nvidia’s products are highly sought after not just by Chinese tech companies but also by Chinese military bodies, state-run AI research institutes and universities. The company last week placed an order with contract manufacturer TSMC for 300,000 H20 chipsets due to strong demand, Reuters reported.

Chinese authorities and industry associations have in the past accused US tech companies of posing security risks, with varying consequences.

In early 2023, China barred key operators of the country’s infrastructure from purchasing from Micron, saying that a review it conducted had found the US memory chipmaker’s products posed serious security risks.

Last year, the Cybersecurity Association of China, an industry group, called for Intel products sold in China to be subject to a security review, but Chinese regulators have not publicly responded.

Nvidia is also facing an antitrust investigation in China. The State Administration for Market Regulation announced late last year it was investigating the chipmaker over suspected violations of the country’s anti-monopoly law.

The regulator said Nvidia was also suspected of violating commitments it made during its acquisition of Israeli chip designer Mellanox Technologies, under terms outlined in the regulator’s 2020 conditional approval of that deal.

Reuters

Nvidia orders 300,000 H20 chips for China, boosting TSMC production

Trump administration reversed an April ban on H20 sales this month but export licences still pending
Companies
1 day ago

US and China tariff truce holds, but Trump has final say

Failure of world’s two biggest economies to reach a deal holds grave consequences for global economy
World
1 day ago

Tesla signs $16.5bn chip supply deal with Samsung

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says Samsung’s new chip factory in Texas will make Tesla’s next-generation AI6 chip
Companies
3 days ago

US, China begin fresh talks on tariff truce extension

China facing August 12 deadline to reach a tariff deal with President Donald Trump’s administration
World
2 days ago

China proposes global framework to govern AI development

Beijing wants to help co-ordinate efforts to regulate AI technology and share the country’s advances
World
4 days ago

US and China to resume tariff talks with 90-day extension likely

Third round of talks between the world’s top two economies to be held in Stockholm on Monday
World
3 days ago
