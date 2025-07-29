Prosus extends acceptance period for Just Eat Takeaway offer
The extension is to accommodate the revised competition clearance timeline set by the European Commission
29 July 2025 - 08:26
Naspers-owned Prosus has extended the acceptance period of its offer for Just Eat Takeaway to October 1 to align with a revised competition clearance timeline set by the European Commission.
In a joint statement on Tuesday, Prosus and Just Eat Takeaway (JET) said the acceptance period had been extended to accommodate the ongoing regulatory review by the European Commission under the EU Merger Regulation. ..
