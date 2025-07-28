Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | The work to make SA businesses more digitally secure

Business Day Spotlight is joined by Nabeel Rajab, technical solutions architect at Cisco SA

28 July 2025 - 12:46
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Nabeel Rajab, cybersecurity technical solutions architect at Cisco SA.
Nabeel Rajab, cybersecurity technical solutions architect at Cisco SA.

The state of cybersecurity in SA businesses is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nabeel Rajab, technical solutions architect at Cisco SA. 

Valued at about $272bn after 40 years in business, Cisco is one of the world’s largest technology companies. It manufactures and sells networking hardware, telecommunications equipment and other products.

As a networking company, a key part of its strategy is around security, ensuring that the systems it helps to build and maintain remain secure. 

Rajab, a cybersecurity specialist, outlines the company’s approach in making this happen.

He says security is built into the products and platforms that they produce. However, the onus is still on companies to ensure that they educate themselves and staff on best practices around digital security. 

Even with investment in the best security systems, human error remains the biggest vulnerability for organisations across the world. 

Rajab also discusses risks posed by AI advancements, sharing insights on how businesses can effectively counter these emerging challenges.

While artificial intelligence technology is seen by many cybersecurity professionals as a positive, allowing for faster and more efficient responses to threats and attacks, attackers are becoming increasingly inventive using the same technology. 

Through the discussion, Rajab outlines the state of cybersecurity in SA businesses; best practices for keeping organisations secure; and implications of AI of cybersecurity. 

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

