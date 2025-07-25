Companies / Telecoms & Technology

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Changes to the POPI Act and what they mean for businesses

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Mercia Fynn, partner at law firm Adams & Adams

25 July 2025 - 13:31
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mercia Fynn. Partner at law firm Adams & Adams. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Mercia Fynn. Partner at law firm Adams & Adams. Picture: SUPPLIED.

The implications of changes to SA’s data protection laws is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mercia Fynn, partner at law firm Adams & Adams. The discussion focuses on what the latest developments around the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) mean for South African businesses.

POPIA came into effect on July 1 2020. The law, which was promulgated in 2013, seeks to address and ensure greater security of data and privacy in an increasingly digitalised world.

The act aims to regulate the processing and use of personal information by private and public institutions, which will need consent from consumers before using any of their data.

Fynn, a specialist in areas such as intellectual property, corporate and commercial law, highlights some of the changes to the law such as the information regulator launching an e-services portal for mandatory reporting of data breaches.

Join the discussion: 

According to the lawyer, the information regulator initially adopted a measured approach, focusing primarily on education, awareness, and co-operative engagement with responsible parties. 

This approach has shifted, with the watchdog now increasingly asserting its authority and taking a more proactive approach to its enforcement of the act. 

Through the discussion, Fynn highlights changes to the POPI Act and what they mean for businesses; the attitude of the information regulator; developments around data privacy in SA; and advice for organisations in this area. 

Fynn also discusses efforts to regulate the fast changing use of artificial intelligence. 

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

Subscribe for free: Simplecast | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

PODCAST | Privacy law is likely to be an extra cost for businesses

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we’re exploring a new set of data protection laws in the country
Business
5 years ago

Cyberattack on SAA shows security plan is vital for digital infrastructure

The incident adds to the growing number of hits on government-linked entities
National
2 months ago

Privacy law is likely to be an extra cost for businesses

Legal experts warn that compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act will be complex and time consuming
Companies
5 years ago

PODCAST | The cyberwar on artificial intelligence

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Eric Skinner, vice-president of market strategy at Trend Micro
Companies
3 days ago

Cyberattacks cost SA 1% of GDP, warns cybersecurity firm

Stronger defences are urgently needed amid rising threats to governments as well as financial and educational institutions, Check Point says
Companies
8 months ago

Cybercrime claims are on rise, Allianz warns

SA ranks 14th among biggest claims related to data breaches and cybercrime, speciality insurer says
National
9 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sasol closes noncore plants amid restructuring
Companies / Energy
2.
Kumba sales rise as logistics improve
Companies / Mining
3.
Rain CEO Brandon Leigh steps down
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Ride hailer InDrive says its drivers can earn ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Northam doubles in value as platinum soars
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.