Former EOH director Anushka Bogdanov fined R500,000 for PhD lie
Bogdanov was initially appointed as an independent non-executive director at the company now known as iOCO
25 July 2025 - 17:46
The JSE has imposed hefty penalties on former EOH director Anushka Bogdanov for falsely claiming to hold a PhD.
On Friday, the country’s main stock exchange said it had slapped a public censure and a fine of R500,000 on Bogdanov, who was immediately disqualified from holding the office of a director or officer of a listed company for a period of 10 years...
