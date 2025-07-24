Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Ethio Telecom’s full-year earnings leap more than 80%

Profit increase driven by network expansion and more customers

24 July 2025 - 21:38
by Dawit Endeshaw
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI
Picture: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI

Addis Ababa — State-owned Ethio Telecom reported sharply higher annual profit on Thursday, driven by an expansion of its network and more customers.

CEO Frehiwot Tamiru said pretax profit for the year ended June leapt more than 80% year on year to about 76-billion birr (about $550m).

The company, which the government is privatising as part of a wider liberalisation of the Ethiopian economy, held an initial public offering that closed earlier this year but sold only 10.7% of the shares on offer.

The sale was restricted to Ethiopian citizens, with a 1-million birr limit on shares that any one investor could buy.

The company’s total number of subscribers rose 6.3% to 83.2-million during the year, while subscribers to its financial service Telebirr increased 15.3% to 54.8-million, Frehiwot said.

After several months of delays, Ethio Telecom would soon be listed on the Ethiopian Securities Exchange, she added. The exchange launched a secondary market for trading treasury bills and equities earlier this month.

Ethiopia’s telecom industry, which serves a population of about 120-million, was considered a big prize when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took over in 2018 and promised to open up the economy.

It has attracted interest from several foreign companies, including Kenya’s Safaricom, which secured the country’s first private telecom licence in 2021.

However, Abiy's plans for the economy were interrupted by a bloody two-year civil war in the country’s northern Tigray region, which ended in 2022.

Reuters

Egypt still Vodacom’s star performer

Group revenue for the quarter ended June grew 10.6% to R40bn
Companies
1 day ago

PODCAST | Peter Ndegwa on Safaricom’s dominance in East Africa

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom’s group CEO
Companies
1 week ago

Safaricom aiming to grow customers in Ethiopia by 70% in current financial year

Ethiopian unit ‘has the potential to be bigger than its Kenyan operation’, the largest network provider in East Africa
Companies
1 week ago

Vodacom pushes for 260-million customers by 2030

Its growth thesis is supported by data that Africa’s youth population is projected to grow 51% to 940-million people by 2030
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sasol closes noncore plants amid restructuring
Companies / Energy
2.
JSE considers 24-hour trading
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Ride hailer InDrive says its drivers can earn ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Sanral secures R7bn loan from NDB to fund toll ...
Companies
5.
Lifeline for Defy as tariffs hiked on ‘dumped’ ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Rain CEO Brandon Leigh steps down

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Egypt still Vodacom’s star performer

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Melon Mobile relaunches its business portal

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom and Remgro signal big changes to fibre merger

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN Zakhele Futhi gets approvals for R2.5bn payout to investors

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.