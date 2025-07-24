Addis Ababa — State-owned Ethio Telecom reported sharply higher annual profit on Thursday, driven by an expansion of its network and more customers.
CEO Frehiwot Tamiru said pretax profit for the year ended June leapt more than 80% year on year to about 76-billion birr (about $550m).
The company, which the government is privatising as part of a wider liberalisation of the Ethiopian economy, held an initial public offering that closed earlier this year but sold only 10.7% of the shares on offer.
The sale was restricted to Ethiopian citizens, with a 1-million birr limit on shares that any one investor could buy.
The company’s total number of subscribers rose 6.3% to 83.2-million during the year, while subscribers to its financial service Telebirr increased 15.3% to 54.8-million, Frehiwot said.
After several months of delays, Ethio Telecom would soon be listed on the Ethiopian Securities Exchange, she added. The exchange launched a secondary market for trading treasury bills and equities earlier this month.
Ethiopia’s telecom industry, which serves a population of about 120-million, was considered a big prize when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took over in 2018 and promised to open up the economy.
It has attracted interest from several foreign companies, including Kenya’s Safaricom, which secured the country’s first private telecom licence in 2021.
However, Abiy's plans for the economy were interrupted by a bloody two-year civil war in the country’s northern Tigray region, which ended in 2022.
Ethio Telecom’s full-year earnings leap more than 80%
Profit increase driven by network expansion and more customers
Reuters
