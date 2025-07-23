Rain CEO Brandon Leigh steps down
Conrad Leigh, previously the COO, has been appointed to lead the company
23 July 2025 - 19:58
Brandon Leigh, one of the founders of mobile operator Rain, has stepped down from his role as CEO, the company said on Wednesday.
Leigh has been at the helm of the mainly data driven mobile operator since March 2021...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.