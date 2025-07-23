Egypt still Vodacom’s star performer
Group revenue for the quarter to end-June grew 10.6% to R40bn
23 July 2025 - 08:04
Vodacom Group has reported higher revenue for the first quarter, boosted by good growth in the contract segment in SA and a strong contribution from Egypt.
Group revenue for the quarter to end-June grew 10.6% to R40bn on a reported basis and by 12.7% on a normalised basis, the group said on Wednesday...
