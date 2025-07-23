Cartrack owner reports revenue growth across all regions
SA business and aggressive expansion in Southeast Asia bolster Karooooo’s first-quarter results
23 July 2025 - 08:30
Cartrack owner Karooooo began its 2026 financial year on a positive note, recording another quarter of double-digit growth, bolstered by its SA business and aggressive expansion in Southeast Asia.
Karooooo on Wednesday reported a 19% rise in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to R8.55 in the quarter to end-May. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.