Canal+ takeover of MultiChoice gets nod from Tribunal
The approval marks the final stage in the SA competition process and clears the way for the parties to conclude the transaction
23 July 2025 - 10:20
SA’s Competition Tribunal has given the nod to French media group Canal+’s takeover of MultiChoice.
Groupe Canal+ and MultiChoice said in a statement on Wednesday that the tribunal had approved the proposed transaction, subject to agreed conditions. ..
