Eric Skinner, vice-president of market strategy at Trend Micro.
The growing use and impact of artificial intelligence in digital security is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Eric Skinner, vice-president of market strategy at Trend Micro.
The discussion centres on risks posed by AI advancements and shared actionable insights on how businesses can effectively counter these emerging challenges.
While artificial intelligence technology is seen by many cybersecurity professionals as a positive, allowing for faster and more efficient responses to threats and attacks, Skinner says attackers are becoming increasingly inventive using the same technology.
According to cybersecurity firm, the surge of AI-driven techniques is reshaping the global threat landscape, and Africa is no exception.
The continent faces a growing tide of sophisticated fraud schemes, propelled by advancements in generative AI, deepfakes, and internal vulnerabilities. It’s a clear call for businesses to rethink their strategies and stay ahead in this advancing game.
Bad actors are then capitalising on AI’s ability to seamlessly craft hyper-personalised messages with “astonishing precision,” Skinner explains.
The tools are readily available. Platforms like ChatGPT can be leveraged to generate phishing emails that feel tailored and authentic. This doesn’t require advanced coding expertise, it’s a straightforward process that puts powerful capabilities into the hands of malicious actors.
Through the discussion, the security executive outlines the impact of AI on digital security; the pros and cons of AI for security; trends in enterprise cybersecurity;
PODCAST | The cyberwar on artificial intelligence
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Eric Skinner, vice-president of market strategy at Trend Micro
