WATCH: Will Vodacom-Maziv merger open the deal floodgates?

Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza, business writer for Business Day

16 July 2025 - 17:25
Picture: Freddy Mavunda
The Competition Appeals Court is expected to give Vodacom and Remgro’s R13bn fibre deal final approval next week after the merger of the two fibre businesses was rejected by the Competition Tribunal last year. The about-turn in the matter may open the floodgates for other deals in the telecom sector. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza for more insight.

