The Competition Appeals Court is expected to give Vodacom and Remgro’s R13bn fibre deal final approval next week after the merger of the two fibre businesses was rejected by the Competition Tribunal last year. The about-turn in the matter may open the floodgates for other deals in the telecom sector. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza for more insight.
TECH TALK
WATCH: Will Vodacom-Maziv merger open the deal floodgates?
Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza, business writer for Business Day
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.