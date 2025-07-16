Fabricio Bloisi acquires R500m worth of Prosus shares
Purchases are a sign of the confidence the CEO has in his company’s future and growth prospects
16 July 2025 - 11:42
Prosus chief Fabricio Bloisi has acquired R500m worth of the group’s share since stepping into the CEO’s office last year, an apparent sign of the confidence the technology boss has in his company’s future and growth prospects.
Bloisi bought more than R400m worth of stock in the past week across two tranches. The first, on July 11, saw him buying 395,000 shares in the Amsterdam-listed company at an average price of €48.28, which translates to about €19.07m (R396.4m) on the open market. The second, on July 14, saw 19,900 shares bought at an average price of €48.39, or €962,961 in total. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.