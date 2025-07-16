Companies / Telecoms & Technology

David Behr appointed group chief enterprise business officer at MTN

This follows the merging of the group’s converged solutions and the enterprise business unit

16 July 2025 - 20:12
by Mudiwa Gavaza
David Behr is MTN's new group chief enterprise business officer. Picture: SUPPLIED
David Behr is MTN's new group chief enterprise business officer. Picture: SUPPLIED

MTN has tapped former Liquid executive David Behr to take the helm of its enterprise business division.

On Wednesday, Africa’s largest mobile operator said it had appointed Behr as group chief enterprise business officer, with effect from July 1.

In his new role, Behr will report to MTN’s group chief commercial officer, Selorm Adadevoh, and will lead the company’s integrated enterprise business function.

This follows the recent consolidation of the group’s converged solutions and the enterprise business unit into a single structure.

“This development follows strategic work initiated earlier this year to streamline MTN’s commercial operations,” said MTN.

“The integration forms part of the group’s broader ambition to drive commercial excellence by improving alignment across go-to-market channels and strengthening synergies across functions.”

Part of the rationale is to position MTN to more effectively deliver “comprehensive, end-to-end enterprise solutions”, while expanding its capabilities as a systems integrator and provider of managed services, a market dominated by the likes of NTT Data, BCX, Altron and iOCO.

A veteran, Behr has more than two decades of experience in telecommunications and technology, having held senior roles across multiple geographies.

Before this, Behr served as CEO of MTN converged solutions, “where he led portfolio transformation across key markets”.

Before MTN, the telecom executive held a number of leadership roles at Strive Masiyiwa’s Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

For a time, he was CEO of Liquid C2 and Cloudmania, as well as group chief product officer and group chief digital officer of Liquid Telecommunications.

Behr holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a master’s degree in engineering from the University of Bristol.

In a statement, Adadevoh said: “We are excited to welcome David to this new role as we continue to transform our enterprise business for the future.

“With his experience and leadership, we are confident that MTN will be better positioned to deliver integrated, next-generation solutions that enable Africa’s progress.”

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

MTN Zakhele Futhi gets approvals for R2.5bn payout to investors

The payout is according to 123,416,826 ordinary MTN Zakhele Futhi shares in issues, priced as fR20 each
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: What’s next for SA telecom deal making if Vodacom-Maziv merger goes through?

Industry moving towards more co-investment regarding fibre investment requirements
2 days ago

Why your airtime and data expires — and why this won’t change any time soon

A major gripe for many consumers are the time limits placed on when airtime and data packages can be consumed
2 weeks ago

TransUnion Africa and MTN create new credit score using mobile call records

The alternative data scoring model uses call data records, which reflect patterns in network usage behaviour, and correlates it with a person’s ...
4 weeks ago
